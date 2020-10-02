Macron says Islam 'in crisis', unveils anti-radicalism plan

French president Emmanuel Macron unveiled a plan Friday to defend France's secular values against Islamist radicalism, describing Islam as a religion "in crisis" all over the world.

In a long-awaited address, Macron insisted "no concessions" would be made in a new drive to push religion out of education and the public sector in France.

"Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world today, we are not just seeing this in our country," he said.

He announced that the government would present a bill in December to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.