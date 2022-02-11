More Russian troops mass near Ukraine, invasion could come at any time: US

Russia is massing yet more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, Washington said on Friday.

Moscow, for its part, ramped up its truculent response towards Western diplomacy, saying answers sent this week by the EU and NATO to its security demands showed "disrespect".

In his starkest warning yet to Americans in Ukraine to get out now, President Joe Biden said he would not send troops to rescue U.S. citizens in the event of a Russian assault.

"Things could go crazy quickly," Biden told NBC News. Biden was due to hold a telephone summit on Friday to discuss the crisis with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well as heads of NATO and the EU.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, visiting Australia, said: "We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics."

The Beijing games end on 20 Feb.