More than 20 die in floods in western Europe, dozens missing

At least 19 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing on Thursday as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes and inundated cellars.

Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, the authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to the torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.

Four people died and 70 were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine burst its banks and brought down half a dozen houses.

Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.

"I've never experienced a catastrophe where the river burst its banks in such a short space of time," a 63-year-old man and fled the flood told SWR television. The man’s name was not given.