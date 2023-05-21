Erdogan: Turkey's irresistible force nears final election test

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has beaten back his rivals at one of his most vulnerable movements and regained his old aura of invincibility ahead of next Sunday's historic runoff election.

The ultimate political survivor, Erdogan, 69, has overcome jail and a bloody 2016 coup attempt to emerge as Turkey's most important leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the revered founder of the post-Ottoman republic.

An unprecedented opposition coalition, galvanised by a biting economic crisis and fury over a calamitous February earthquake, represented his latest challenge in last Sunday's general election.

But while coming closer to defeat than ever, Erdogan beat the odds yet again, looking increasingly likely to extend his two-decade rule for one last time until 2028.