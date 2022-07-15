As Ukraine grain deal emerges, US aims to ease concerns over Russia sanctions

The United States on Thursday sought to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports by reassuring banks, shipping and insurance companies that such transactions would not breach Washington’s sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Enabling those Russian exports is a key part of attempts by the United Nations and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black Sea port of Odesa, which have been blockaded by the war.

The written US clarification came a day after Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN officials met in Istanbul for talks aimed at resuming Ukraine’s grain exports. Turkey announced that the parties would return next week to sign a deal.