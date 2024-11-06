European press calls Trump victory a challenge

European newspapers sought Wednesday to explain what Donald Trump's return to the White House means for Europe, with many warning Trump's second term in office will be an even greater challenge than his first.

From Britain to Poland, editorialists agreed his victory was "seismic" and "historic", with others focusing on the reluctance of Americans to elect a woman president.

The Financial Times said "Trump has a mandate to overhaul the US in unimaginably disruptive ways. There will be no going back from the seismic outcome of America's 2024 election."

The newspaper's US national editor and columnist Edward Luce wrote that "to elect him once may have been an accident; to do so twice came with eyes wide open. Trump is legitimately the next president of the United States."