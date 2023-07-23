Greece and Turkey: The Treaty of Lausanne 100 years on

When Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met earlier this month at the NATO summit in Lithuania, they agreed to strengthen bilateral relations between their two countries.

Given the tension between Greece and Turkey in the recent past, this is no small thing. Over the past few decades, these former archenemies have gradually become mere neighbours — an outcome due in no small part to the Treaty of Lausanne, which was signed a century ago.

To understand the significance of this treaty not only for Greece and Turkey, but also for the wider eastern Mediterranean region as a whole, it is important to go back 570 years.