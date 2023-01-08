Rishi Sunak backs ‘radical’ action to resolve healthcare crisis

Hospital and ambulance staff have launched rare strike action -- in the case of the nurses, for the first time in 100 years -- with many members of the public sympathetic to their cause.

Nurses are calling for a salary hike to reflect inflation soaring above 10 per cent.

After being accused of inaction, Sunak was hosting England’s chief medical officer Chris Witty, and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard at Downing Street on Saturday.

The meeting came ahead of talks planned between government officials and union leaders on Monday, aimed at ending the strikes.