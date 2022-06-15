Once darling of UK right, Patel's future on line in asylum battle

By her own admission, UK home secretary Priti Patel's hard line on immigration would have stopped her own parents coming to Britain but it has made her a darling of the right.

However, she is now in danger of alienating her conservative base after her plan to deter illegal crossings of the Channel by sending asylum seekers to Rwanda ran aground.

Patel insisted she would "not be deterred" after it emerged that all the migrants due to be sent on the first plane to Rwanda were removed on Tuesday night following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

Failure to solve the highly contentious issue, at a time when migrant crossing numbers are reaching record highs, will ramp up the pressure from all sides.

Patel is already reeling from her performance over Ukrainian asylum seekers, which led to prime minister Boris Johnson side-stepping her and appointing a new refugees minister.

It all amounts to a decline of fortunes for Patel, 50, who has survived one sacking from government and a damning internal report into her alleged bullying of civil servants.