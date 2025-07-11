EU ‘deeply regrets’ US sanctions on UN expert Francesca Albanese

The EU on Friday said it “deeply regrets” the US decision to impose sanctions on United Nations expert Francesca Albanese after she criticised Washington’s policy on Gaza.

“The European Union strongly supports the United Nations human rights system and we deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese,” said EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday announced Washington was sanctioning the UN special expert on the Palestinian territories, following her criticism of Washington policy on Gaza.