UN says US sanctions on Francesca Albanese sets ‘dangerous precedent’, must be reversed

The UN warned Thursday that Washington was setting a “dangerous precedent” by imposing sanctions on a UN expert for criticising US policy on Gaza and called for the cancellation of the action.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk also called for a halt to “attacks and threats” against people appointed by the UN and international institutions like the International Criminal Court, whose judges have also been hit with US sanctions.

“I urge the prompt reversal of US sanctions against a special rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council, Francesca Albanese, in response to work she has undertaken under the mandate on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory,” Turk said in a statement.