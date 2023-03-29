Humza Yousaf confirmed as first Muslim leader of a government in western Europe

He then secured the nominations of a majority of lawmakers in a vote Tuesday to become the new first minister and will be formally sworn in on Wednesday.

Ahead of the confirmatory vote, Yousaf acknowledged he had “some very big shoes to fill” succeeding Sturgeon but vowed to “continue to ensure that Scotland is a positive, progressive voice on the world stage”.

“I will also argue vigorously for independence,” he added afterwards, pledging in the meantime “to make the best possible use of this parliament’s existing powers”.