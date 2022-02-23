Putin 'highly likely' to attack Kyiv: UK

While Putin has said he is sending troops, "we don't yet have the full evidence that that has taken place", Truss said, calling the current situation "ambiguous".
Truss held frosty talks earlier this month with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
Prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced the first tranche of UK sanctions targeting five Russian banks and three billionaire oligarchs.
Truss said Wednesday that the UK needed to "retain some sanctions in the locker" and had "more individuals that we will target in the event of a full-scale invasion".