Putin says Russia's interests 'non-negotiable' amid Ukraine crisis

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the country's interests were non-negotiable, as Moscow massed more than 150,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine and the West punished Russia with new sanctions.

In a video address to mark the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’, a public holiday in the country, Putin congratulated the Russian military and praised the battle-readiness of the army after he signalled plans to send troops to Ukraine.

"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said.

But he added, "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."