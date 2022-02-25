Putin wants to 'take Ukraine off map of nations': France

"The Donbas issue is just a pretext," he said, referring to the area of eastern Ukraine that is partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

"What Putin wants is Ukraine's submission, and he will pursue his offensive until the end," he added.

"President Zelensky's security is a central element of all that's happening," he said, adding: "We are ready to help him if necessary." But Le Drian refused to be drawn on whether such help could extend to an exfiltration of the president from Ukraine.