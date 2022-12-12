Europe’s credibility at stake in Qatar graft probe: EU ministers

The European Union’s (EU) credibility is at stake, EU foreign ministers warned on Monday, following allegations Qatar lavished cash and gifts on European parliament officials to influence decision-making.

Greece on Monday froze the assets of a key suspect in the case, Eva Kaili, a vice president in the European Parliament and one of four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Kaili’s office did not respond to a request for a comment. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

Belgian prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized €600,000 ($631,800) in Brussels on Friday as part of the probe.