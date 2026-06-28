France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency

French health officials said Sunday there had been around 1,000 more deaths than expected during a record-breaking heatwave that has baked much of western Europe for days.

“Since June 24, approximately 1,000 additional deaths (unconsolidated figures) have been observed compared to the deaths recorded in previous months,” Public Health France said in a statement.

The agency said areas under red alert for heat had been particularly badly affected, and 85 per cent of the deaths had been those aged 65 and over.