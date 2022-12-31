Russia defence chief says victory 'inevitable' in NYE message

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Saturday Russia's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" in a New Year's message to servicemen, as Moscow's military campaign grinds through its 11th month.

"In the coming year, I want to wish everyone good health, fortitude, reliable and devoted comrades... Our victory, like the New Year, is inevitable," Shoigu said in the video address released by the defence ministry.

Shoigu said that in the outgoing year "we all faced serious trials" and that the New Year comes during a "difficult military-political situation".