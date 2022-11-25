UK nurses strike latest crisis for health service

With record waiting times, staff shortages, financial black holes and now a nurses strike over pay, the UK’s state-run National Health Service is facing an unprecedented crisis.

The walk-out by nurses next month heaps fresh misery on the much-loved but creaking institution, just as winter illnesses bite and as the country faces a prolonged recession.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, which represents the service in England and Wales, said demand for frontline care is “sky-rocketing” .

“Waiting time standards are deteriorating despite the sterling efforts of NHS staff—and the winter months look to be very bleak and the busiest on record,” he said recently.

A record 7.1 million people are waiting for treatment, with long delays for tests as well as routine and emergency care.

Richard Sullivan, a cancer care specialist, said some 14,000 prostate cancer cases were “missing” due to a lack of diagnosis, with around one in 18 waiting more than a year.

“You shut down your health system... you are going to lead to a massive number of people with stage shifts, where their cancers become more advanced,” he added.