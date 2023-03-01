Train accident in Greece kills at least 32

At least 32 people were killed and another 85 injured after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa late Tuesday night, authorities said.

A fire services spokesman confirmed that multiple carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains -- one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers -- collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki.

"Thirty-two people have been found dead," spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told reporters, adding that efforts to rescue people still trapped were ongoing.

"Of the 85 people injured, 53 people remain in hospital."

An explanation for why the two trains collided has not yet been furnished.