Ukraine fired US long-range missiles at border region: Russia

Russia's military said Tuesday that Ukraine fired US-supplied long-range missiles at a military facility in the Bryansk border region, in what would be the first attack since Washington authorised the use of its weapons.

"At 03:25 am (0025 GMT), the enemy struck a site in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, US-made ATACMS tactical missiles were used," the defence ministry as saying in a statement.

Ukraine had for months been demanding that Washington let it use the longer-range ATACMS missiles to hit sites on Russian territory.