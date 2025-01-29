Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia kills two, hits oil refinery

A Ukrainian drone attack killed a mother and her toddler in a Russian border region on Wednesday, Russian officials said, as Kyiv launched a major overnight barrage that set an oil refinery ablaze and targeted a nuclear facility.

Moscow and Kyiv have exchanged almost daily drone or missile attacks over the nearly three-year war, targeting energy and military sites in both countries.

Strikes have escalated after Donald Trump won last year's US presidential election, with the Republican seeking a swift end to the fighting.