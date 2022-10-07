Ukraine predicts more battlefield successes as Putin’s generals face public backlash

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv’s forces were swiftly recapturing more territory especially in the south while Moscow’s military leadership faced rare public backlash from within Russia over its handling of the war.

Zelenskiy said in a video address on Thursday that Kyiv’s forces recaptured more than 500 square kilometres (195 square miles) of territory and dozens of settlements in the southern Kherson region alone in October.

“There are successes in the east as well. The day will surely come when we will report on successes in the Zaporizhzhia region (in southeastern Ukraine) as well, in those areas that the occupiers still control,” the president said.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield accounts.