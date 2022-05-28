Russia says carried out hypersonic missile test

The first official Zircon test, which President Vladimir Putin described as a "great event," came in October 2020. Other tests followed, from the same frigate and from a submerged submarine.

The latest test of a hypersonic weapon comes as Russia looks to be making ground in its offensive launched in Ukraine in late February.

The weapon can reach speeds of between five and ten times the speed of sound and has a maximum range of around 1,000 kilometres.