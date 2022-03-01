Russia shells Kharkiv, defying growing pressure

Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as it pressed on with its invasion Tuesday, defying mounting global pressure that saw a war crimes probe opened against Moscow, sanctions smash its economy and FIFA ban it from the World Cup.

After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough Monday, Russia continued to target residential areas and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called for a global ban on Russian planes and ships.

“We must close entry for this state in all ports, all canals and all the world’s airports,” he said on Facebook.