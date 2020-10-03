Russian editor self-immolates after police raid

The journalist had written on Facebook hours before her death: "I ask you to blame my death on the Russian Federation."

A video posted on social media reportedly showed her setting herself on fire on a bench.

Slavina's website carried out investigative reporting and covered opposition to president Vladimir Putin, her friends and supporters said Friday, a rarity in regional journalism which faces pressure from local authorities.

She "died from her injuries," her site reported, saying her husband had confirmed. The site became inaccessible shortly afterwards.