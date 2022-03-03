Russian troops in strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson

Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion.

The incursion has yet to overthrow the government in Kyiv but thousands are reported to have died or been injured and more than 870,000 have fled Ukraine.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has also caused ructions in a global economy still recovering from the Covid pandemic, led to a barrage of sanctions against Russia and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West.