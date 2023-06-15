Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament: Report

It recommended that he should not be entitled to a former member's pass, which enables most former prime ministers and lawmakers to gain automatic access to parliament. Parliament will consider the committee's recommendation on Monday.

Asked about the report's conclusions, a spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister had not as yet read it but he believed the committee had carried out the inquiry properly and "that it would not be right to traduce or criticise the work" of it.

The committee, made up of four Conservatives and three opposition lawmakers, rejected Johnson's defence that the gatherings were within the rules and that his advisers had supported his belief that was the case.

Instead, it said, Johnson was "deliberately disingenuous when he tried to reinterpret his statements to the House to avoid their plain meaning and reframe the clear impression that he intended to give".

It said that were Johnson still a member of parliament, it would have recommended a suspension from the House of Commons for 90 days.