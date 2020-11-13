Seeking asylum in Greece -- an interminable waiting game

"When I arrived I wasn't even 18. I was living in horrible conditions in the Moria (camp) -- I fled the fire there in September and now I am in a new camp where my tent leaks when it rains," Omar says.

But it is the interminable waiting that is worst. "West Africans and single men are not priority cases," he complains.

Nadir Sawaf, from Syria, is living in a container at the Skaramangas camp outside Athens and says he has been waiting four years for papers to remain in Greece.

He has a scheduled meeting with immigration authorities next week. "I hope it won't be cancelled" owing to the coronavirus lockdown now in force until the end of the month.

Nadir found himself stranded on Lesbos weeks after Turkey and the EU signed an agreement in March 2016 on managing the flow of migrants.

His first asylum application was rejected on the grounds that, under that deal, Turkey was deemed a safe country.