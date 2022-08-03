Ukraine grain deal may pave way for ceasefire: Ex-German chancellor Schroeder

“A first success is the grain deal, perhaps that can be slowly expanded to a ceasefire,” he said.

Schroeder, chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has criticised the war in Ukraine but refused to condemn Putin.

Meanwhile, Russia has accused the United States of being directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine and not just supplying Kyiv with arms.

Russia’s defence ministry, headed by an ally of Putin, said comments made by Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, to Britain’s Telegraph newspaper showed that Washington was entangled in the conflict.

Skibitsky told the paper there was consultation between U.S. and Ukrainian intelligence officials before strikes and Washington had an effective veto on intended targets, but that U.S. officials were not providing direct targeting information.

“All this undeniably proves that Washington, contrary to White House and Pentagon claims, is directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is the Biden administration that is directly responsible for all Kyiv-approved rocket attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in populated areas of Donbas and other regions, which have resulted in mass deaths of civilians.”