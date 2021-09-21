Europe

Submarine row is ‘wake-up call’ for Europe: German minister

AFP
Brussels
Diagrams and key data on the conventional submarine proposed by France to Australia and two types of submarines, British and American, which are nuclear powered.
Diagrams and key data on the conventional submarine proposed by France to Australia and two types of submarines, British and American, which are nuclear powered.AFP

The US and Australian decision to strip France of a submarine supply contract was a stark reminder the EU must bolster its own capacity to act independently of its allies, Germany’s Europe minister said Tuesday.

“It is once again a wake-up call for all of us in the European Union to ask ourselves how we can strengthen our sovereignty, how we can present a united front even on issues relevant to foreign and security policy,” Michael Roth said, arriving at ministerial talks in Brussels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more from Europe
Advertisement