Swedish, Finnish mission to woo Turkey over NATO bids

"We understand that Turkey has some of their own security concerns, such as terrorism," Haavisto said.

"We think that we have good answers for those because we are also part of the fight against the terrorists. So, we think that this issue can be settled," he added.

Beyond smoothing ruffles between the Nordic countries and Turkey, analysts say Ankara may be making a show of opposition to secure concessions from other NATO members, such as deliveries of fighter planes from the United States.

Haavisto said "there might be also some issues that are not linked directly to Finland or Sweden more to other NATO members or so forth, but I'm sure that in a good spirit, NATO can solve this issue."