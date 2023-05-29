War, and words -- Ukraine, Russia writers' dilemma

When bombs are falling, can writers from across the warring sides still talk?

That question was brought into sharp focus this month when freedom of expression group PEN America became embroiled in controversy over Ukrainian and Russian dissident writers appearing at the same event.

Three Ukrainian authors, two of whom are active duty servicemen, were to speak at the PEN's World Voices festival in New York, but they raised objections on learning that Russian writers -- who are anti-war -- would be on a different panel at the event.

One of the Ukrainian writers, Artem Chapeye, a private in the military police, told AFP that appearing at the same festival as Russian writers could be seen as disloyal by his commanders and comrades.

"I realise that these people do not support (Vladimir) Putin's government, but I have obligations as a soldier," he told AFP.