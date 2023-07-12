Turkey sets new Western tilt in foreign policy as economy weighs

After pivoting Turkey away from Western allies, President Tayyip Erdogan has changed tack with moves that have pleased the US and upset Russia, a turnaround seen aimed partly at reversing his country’s economic downturn and boosting foreign investment.

The foreign policy rethink is part of a wider recalibration by Erdogan six weeks after his re-election: he has also changed course on the economy, reversing unorthodox financial policies blamed for Turkey’s runaway inflation and collapsing currency.

Erdogan’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin have weighed on Turkey’s relations with its traditional Western allies for years, along with other factors including concern over his increasingly autocratic rule.

But Erdogan’s nod of approval on Monday for Sweden to join NATO - a move he had resisted for months - was welcomed by Western leaders who have sought to strengthen the alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.