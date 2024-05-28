Spain, Norway recognise Palestinian state, Ireland next

Spain and Norway on Tuesday formally recognised a Palestinian state, with Ireland due to follow suit, in a decision slammed by Israel as a "reward" for Hamas, more than seven months into the devastating Gaza war.

The three European countries believe their initiative has a strong symbolic impact that is likely to encourage others to follow suit.

As Oslo's formal recognition went into effect, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide hailed the move as "a special day for Norway-Palestine relations".

"Norway has been one of the most fervent defenders of a Palestinian state for more than 30 years," he added.