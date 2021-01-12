Turkey probes Facebook’s move to collect WhatsApp data

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook Inc days after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data such as phone numbers and locations.

The change at WhatsApp was rolled out globally, but appears to have come under particular scrutiny in Turkey, where president Tayyip Erdogan’s media office and the defence ministry told journalists they were migrating their WhatsApp chat groups to rival app BiP, a unit of Turkcell.

In a written statement, Turkey’s Competition Board said it had ruled the data-collection requirement should be suspended until the probe is complete.

“The Competition Board has opened an investigation into Facebook and WhatsApp and suspended the requirement to share Whatsapp data,” it said.