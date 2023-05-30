Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

A company from Germany has developed a video game called “Death From Above” based on the war in Ukraine. The game, which simulates a drone attack, was launched Thursday on the online distribution platform Steam in “early access” mode — that is, it is still in development.

Even before the game’s release, there was discussion about the ethics of such a game given the ongoing war in Ukraine. Some considered it tasteless while others praised the satirical approach and even compared the game to Charlie Chaplin films; Chaplin made a Hitler parody, “The Great Dictator,” in 1940. “It’s a propaganda game,” said Hendrik Lesser, a gamer and owner of the Munich-based company Remote Control Productions, which brings together more than a dozen smaller gaming companies in six countries. His company developed “Death From Above.”

“We deliberately made a simple game that anyone can play, and in which we take a clear position,” Lesser said. “To a certain extent, we deal with the subject humorously.”