Nine dead, seven injured in Belgrade school shooting

Hours after the incident, officials said an array of resources was being deployed to assist students, families and faculty connected to the shooting.

"A team of psychologists and others... were immediately called to provide adequate support to students, employees and parents during this traumatic period," Education Minister Branko Ruzic told media.

Ruzic went on to call the shooting the "biggest tragedy" that has occurred in the Serbian school system in recent history.

"It is unimaginable when you see those scenes, what it was like for those children who felt that fear, for the guards and teachers when they tried to protect the children," Ruzic added.

The minister dismissed media reports that bullying was a possible motive in the shooting, saying "no conclusions" had been reached.

Serbia will observe three days of mourning, Ruzic added, while a minute of silence will be observed in schools across the country on Thursday.