Zelenskiy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to UK after criticism

Asked whether Zelenskiy was being sarcastic, Prystaiko told Sky there was "a little bit of sarcasm" when the president "said that each and every morning he will wake up and call Ben Wallace to thank him."

"I don't believe that this sarcasm is healthy," he said, adding that the Russians "have to know that we're working together."

Zelenskiy's order did not say who would replace Prystaiko, 53, an experienced diplomat and former vice prime minister who had held the post as ambassador to Britain for three years.