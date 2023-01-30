UK PM fires Conservative chairman after tax probe

British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules, the government said.

"As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty's Government," Sunak wrote in a publicly released letter to his Iraqi-born ally, following a scandal that cast doubt on the premier's own judgement and vows of integrity.

The government also released the inquiry report by Sunak's newly appointed independent ethics advisor, Laurie Magnus.

Magnus pulled no punches in finding that Zahawi effectively lied to successive Conservative leaders when he came under investigation by the UK's tax authority, which led to the politician handing over a fine for late payment reportedly worth £5 million ($6.2 million).