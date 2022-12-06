Four must-read books by late Dominique Lapierre

Published in 1965, “Is Paris Burning?” is a historical account of the liberation of the French capital from Nazi occupation during WWII.

Lapierre wrote it together with Larry Collins, a former US soldier, who later became the French writer’s good friend.

The book was also adapted into a film in 1966 with an international star cast that included French actors Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon, American stars like Kirk Douglas, Orson Welles and Glenn Ford, and German actors Gert Fröbe and Hannes Messemer.

German star Romy Schneider had also filmed a cameo that was later removed from the final movie.

“Is Paris Burning?” was directed by Rene Clement, while Francis Ford Coppola and Gore Vidal were part of the team of screenwriters.