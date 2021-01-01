UK begins post-Brexit future

Britain on Friday began a new year and life outside Europe, after leaving the bloc’s single market trading rules to go it alone for the first time in nearly half a century.

Brexit, which has dominated politics on both sides of the Channel since 2016, became reality an hour before midnight, ending the UK’s 48-year obligation to follow Brussels’ rules.

Free movement of over 500 million people between Britain and the 27 EU states ended.

More rigorous customs checks returned for the first time in decades, despite the hard-fought brokering of a tariff- and quota-free trade deal.

New Year’s Day newspapers reflected the historic but still deeply divisive change, which will have repercussions for generations to come.

The pro-Brexit Daily Express’ front-page photograph showed the White Cliffs of Dover -- an enduring symbol of Britishness -- with “Freedom” written on a Union flag.

“Our Future. Our Britain. Our Destiny,” its headline said.

The pro-EU Independent, though, was less sure: “Off the hook -- or cut adrift?” it asked, reflecting widespread uncertainty at the path the country had now chosen.