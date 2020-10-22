UK-EU Brexit talks restart with just weeks to seal deal

Britain and the European Union will resume fraught post-Brexit trade talks on Thursday after seven days lost to threats and brinkmanship, and with just weeks left to salvage an agreement.

The UK had been refusing since Friday to restart long-running negotiations over a future free trade deal, after EU leaders said at a summit the previous day that London must compromise on the outstanding issues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had signalled he was ready to abandon the process, but following a Wednesday phone call between the two sides’ top mediators his office said there was now a basis for continued talks.