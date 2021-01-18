UK records another 38,598 coronavirus cases

Another 38,598 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since the start of the year, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The daily figure, down from 41,346 reported on Saturday, brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,395,959, the data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 671 have died within 28 days of a positive test. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 89,261.

The figures revealed during the weekend are usually lower due to the delay in reporting in some regions.