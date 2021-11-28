UK to enforce new Covid rules from Tuesday

Britain's government on Sunday defended the pace and scale of its response to the new omicron strain of Covid-19 against criticism that it was again falling behind the curve.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport in England on Tuesday, and told families to plan for Christmas "as normal", despite new rules to combat the omicron variant.

Also from Tuesday, all passengers arriving in Britain are being instructed to take a PCR test for Covid-19, and self-isolate until they register negative.

Prime minister Boris Johnson had announced the tougher measures at a hastily arranged news conference on Saturday, but did not specify when they would take effect.