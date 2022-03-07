Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim

Ukraine will ask the United Nations’ top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow’s justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although the court’s rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said Russia’s “special military action” is needed “to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide” - meaning those whose first or only language is Russian - in eastern Ukraine.