US announces extra $100m in military aid to Ukraine

The United States announced Tuesday it will send $100 million in additional anti-armor weapons to Ukraine.

“I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems,” Blinken said in a statement.

He added that the “world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine.”