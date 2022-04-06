US announces extra $100m in military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, in a separate statement, said that the extra funding would be used “to meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems.”
Ukrainians have been using the shoulder-launched missiles “so effectively to defend their country,” he noted.
On 1 April, the Pentagon announced an extra $300 million in military assistance.
Kirby said the latest tranche brought the US military aid to Ukraine to “more than $1.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion on 24 February,” and more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of US President Joe Biden’s term in office.