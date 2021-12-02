US, Russian foreign ministers to meet as Ukraine tensions soar

The chief diplomats of the US and Russia are to meet in Sweden on Thursday as tensions soar after Washington expressed concern about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and warned of “high-impact” sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are to hold talks near Stockholm on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The OSCE is one of the few international dialogue forums to which both the US and Russia belong.

Since Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, the body has been tasked with monitoring the respect of peace accords aimed at resolving the conflict with separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Kiev’s Western allies have in recent weeks been sounding the alarm about Russia massing troops along Ukraine’s borders, amid fears of a possible invasion.

Moscow, which is accused of backing the separatists fighting Kiev, has denied preparing an attack and accuses NATO of stoking tensions.