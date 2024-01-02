From Trump to Putin, the EU faces tests in 2024

Even Ukraine’s closest backers, Poland and the Baltic EU member states, seem to be getting cold feet. They could go from being net receivers to net payers in the bloc’s budget. Behind the scenes, EU officials have been trying to calm concerns. They’ve said negotiations may begin, but accession could be years, or even decades, away.

All six of the western Balkan states still awaiting EU membership would like to follow in the footsteps of regional trailblazer Croatia and join the bloc. Some have been waiting for 20 years and are now watching suspiciously as Ukraine and Moldova have their bids pushed ahead.

Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia are expected to receive provisional accession dates, in part to mitigate growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Balkans.

For Serbia and Kosovo, accession prospects look less strong, with persistent strife between the two hindering their progress.

Bosnia-Herzegovina is struggling to shake off the status of a dysfunctional state. The biggest obstacle here is conflict between Bosnian Serbs and other ethnic groups, fueled by Russia.