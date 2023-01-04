How autonomous is the European Union?

A collective sigh of relief rang out over Berlin and Brussels in November 2022, as the results of the US midterm elections came in: the power shift in Congress toward the Republicans was less dramatic than many had feared and former president Donald Trump took a heavy blow. Under Trump, the trans-Atlantic relationship had hit rock bottom.

But the Europeans should not rejoice too soon, believes Thorsten Benner, director of the Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi) in Berlin. In a guest op-ed for DW following the vote, he wrote: “Biden will go down in history as the last bleeding heart trans-Atlanticist to occupy the White House.” The time of generous security policy support will soon be over, no matter who is in the White House, if only because the US will concentrate much more on China in the future.